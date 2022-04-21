Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah opens up on how Thomas Partey lured him to consider playing for Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Ghanaian-born English striker Eddie Nketiah has opened up on how Arsenal teammate Thomas Partey has been trying to lure him to play for Ghana.



The 22-year-old has Ghanaian parents but plays for England at youth level, having featured for their U17 and U21 teams.



Nketiah has been a long term target of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for some time now, with the Association pushing for him to switch nationalities.



Addressing his international future on The Beautiful Game Podcast, the forward said Partey has been trying to lure him to play for the Black Stars.



Asked if the Ghana midfielder has been in his ear, Nketiah answered in the affirmative: “He has, to be fair.”



Meanwhile, he also opened his doors for a nationality switch after stating it’s possible to play for Ghana.



“My parents are both Ghanaian [so] of course it’s a possibility [playing for Ghana],” he said on the same podcast.



“I’m open to both, that is playing for Ghana and obviously England as well. Being from Ghana, you would be happy that they qualified for the World Cup.”