Arsenal's character to be under scrutiny after Thomas Partey latest injury

Sports News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal character will be under tight scrutiny following an injury to star midfielder Thomas Partey.



The 28-year-old has been sidelined for weeks after he suffered a muscle injury in the Gunners 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday.



The Ghana international will miss the rest of the matches in the month of Aprildue to the setback.



This means he will miss the games against Brighton, Southampton, Chelsea and Manchester United.



The situation is murky for Arsenal as they face a tough run of games while Tottenham continue to get momentum in the race for the top four.



Losing Partey for any significant period will make their task no easier. The character within the squad is certainly going to be put to the test over the coming weeks over the absence of the influential Ghanaian.



The Ghana international pulled up in the second half of Monday’s 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace and Mikel Arteta said afterwards that it was a ‘big concern’.



Partey will undergo specialist consultations on a thigh injury which threatens to sideline the Arsenal midfielder for a considerable spell.