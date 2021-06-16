Arsenal offer in-demand Eddie Nketiah new contract

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English giants Arsenal are offering forward Eddie Nketiah a new contract despite interests from four clubs.



The English-born Ghanaian attacker has struggled for game time at the London club, making only three appearances from 17 games since returning from loan.



Nketiah has just a year left on his contract with the Gunners and the club is set to tie him down on a new deal.



But Nketiah is yet to agree to a new contract after links to Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Watford.



German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen has also set sights on signing the 22-year-old.



Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano Tweeted: "Eddie Nketiah received a new contract proposal from Arsenal days ago. There’s still nothing agreed as of today."



"AFC, West Ham, Watford, Crystal Palace are interested."



"Bayer Leverkusen are pushing since months to sign him on a permanent deal."



Nketiah joined Arsenal from Chelsea in 2015 before spending time on loan at Leeds United in the 2019/20 season.