Arsenal nominate Thomas Partey for Player of the Month award

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey bags assist in Arsenal victory over Brentford



Mikel Arteta charges Partey to show leadership



Arsenal beat Wolves 2-1



Arsenal have nominated Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey for voting as the club’s Player of the Month of February.



The Ghanaian midfielder was outstanding for the Ghana in the month where they took a giant step towards securing Champions League football.



Thomas Partey played three matches for Arsenal in February was instrumental in Arsenal winning all three games.



He provided an assist in their 2-1 win over Brentford and impressed in their 1-0 and 2-1 victories over Wolves in the Premier League.



Partey has been nominated alongside Nowergian midfielder Martin Ordegaard, Brazilian centre back Gabriel and English winger Bukayo Saka.



Partey's resurgent form is good news for Black Stars coach Otto Addo who will be expecting his star midfielder to take the two matches against Nigeria by the scruff of the neck.



The Black Stars will battle the Super Eagles for a place in the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.



Ghana will welcome Nigeria on March 25 before playing the final encounter in Abuja on March 29.



