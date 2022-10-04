Arsenal must find a way to keep Thomas Partey fit – Ex-player urges club

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Arsenal defender, Matthew Upson has stressed that it is important for the club to find a way to keep star midfielder Thomas Partey fit at all times.



According to him, it is a sure way of ensuring that the club will enjoy success in the ongoing 2022/23 football season.



Over the weekend, Thomas Partey was in action for the Gunners in the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.



He put up a top performance and helped Arsenal to secure a 3-1 win to merit the maximum three points.



Stressing on the importance of Thomas Partey to the win, Matthew Upson says the club must look at changing the training schedule and perhaps the minutes he plays to keep him fit at all times.



“Today he was excellent, involved in a lot of passing in the build-up, to me that is a man of the match performance from a midfield player.



“Definitely, it is a big thing they have to achieve. Whether that is to manage his minutes, adjust his training schedule, whatever they need to do I feel they have to keep him fit and ready for occasions like today,” the former Arsenal player said.



In midweek, it is likely Thomas Partey will feature for Arsenal in the Europa League match against Bodo/Glimit on Thursday.