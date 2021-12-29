Arsenal midfielder set to leave club after being overshadowed by Thomas Partey

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles is close to parting ways with the club as he seeks game time after being overshadowed by other midfielders including Ghana star Thomas Partey



Maitland-Niles appears to be on his way to Serie A, according to rumours that AS Roma is in advanced talks with the Gunners about a possible loan deal.



He might have departed Emirates Stadium as early as last summer when it became he was going to struggle to get minutes under his belt Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, persuaded him to stay.



Unfortunately for the English midfielder, that choice did not pay off as presently, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga are ahead of him in the pecking.



He is desperate to leave in January, but the club may be forced to block him due to the unavailability of Partey for a month due to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Maitland-Niles can be useful to the club in Partey's absence.