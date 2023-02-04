Arsenal loses 1-0 to Everton with Partey in action for the first time this season

Sports News of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Premier League leaders, Arsenal tasted their first defeat this season with Thomas Partey in action as they lost by 1-0 to Everton at the Goodison Park.



The Gunners had not lost a match with the Ghanaian player in action since the start of the season.



However, they suffered their second defeat in the season under Everton’s new manager Sean Dyche.



James Tarkowski’s 60th-minute header was what made the difference for the Toffees to earn the three maximum points over the title contenders.



Tarkowski jumped high to power home a header from Dwight McNeil's corner to set the Goodison Park into a joyous scene.



Arsenal were outplayed for the majority part of the game and failed to play according to their rhythm.



Leandro Trossard forced a brave save from Jordan Pickford in an attempt to get an equalizer in the match.



Partey who was making a return from injury played 59 minutes of action before he was substituted for January new signing Jorginho to come on.



The Gunners had not lost a game in the Premier League since October 2022 after they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in Partey’s absence.



Arsenal’s lead at the top may cut to two points if Manchester City beat Tottenham on Sunday.



