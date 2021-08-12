Arsenal look for cover for injured Thomas Partey with Cheick Doucoure enquiry

Sports News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Arsenal have made an enquiry with Lens over 21-year-old midfielder Cheick Doucoure as cover for the crocked Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.



The North London club are concerned about the niggling injuries that Thomas Partey has picked up in his short stint with the club.



Goal France report that three clubs have shown an interest in Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure, with Arsenal joining Aston Villa and Atalanta in the race for the midfielder.



At this stage, it seems Arsenal have only made an enquiry, as they look for a midfielder to fill in for the injured Thomas Partey. Aston Villa and Atalanta have both made more concrete approaches, opening talks with the player’s entourage, but not yet submitting any offers.



Lens are looking for almost €15m for the player, who has three years left on his contract in France.



The Mali international is considered a promising talent, and already has a lot of experience in senior football. He’s made over 100 appearances for RC Lens and Mali, making his debuts for both as an 18-year-old, and he even featured in a win over Partey’s Ghana last year.



Racking up good numbers on and off the ball from his position in defensive midfield, Doucoure could certainly be a strong long-term addition at Arsenal.