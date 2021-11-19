Arsenal legend praises fit-again Thomas Partey ahead of Liverpool clash

Sports News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal legend, Gilberto Silva has showered praises on Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey for his 'massive presence' in the team since joining them from Atletico Madrid.



Partey has struggled with injuries and had to miss the match against Watford before the international break, but he has been declared fit for the game against Liverpool on Sunday.



His return is important for Arsenal who are yet to lose a game this season with the Ghanaian in their lineup.



Meanwhile, Silva who was a key cog in Arsenal's unbeaten season believes Partey solves Mikel Arteta's puzzles.



“This position is very unique, as I have played there,” said Silva to TalkSport as quoted by HITC.



“Partey is a very good player.



“The importance of him in the team is massive because of his presence in the team. Not only because of what he does on the field but about the way he helps the others around him.



“This is the key for this position. You are there doing things not many players like to do.



“One run after the players to get the ball and then to give it to somebody else because some players want time on the ball. I hope he can stay fit. In the recent past, he struggled a bit with fitness and injuries.”



Also, watch last week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:







