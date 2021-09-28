Arsenal legend explains importance of Thomas Partey to the club if he stays injury-free

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva insists Thomas Partey will make a huge impact at the club if he stays injury-free.



The Gunners legend spoke before Partey produced a midfield masterclass as Arsenal thumped their North London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.



Partey recently returned from injury to spark a resurgence from the London giants. Arsenal started the season in poor form, losing their first three games of the season.



“Everyone knows how important he can be for the team,” Gilberto said in an interview with Goal.



“Having this calibre of player is always good for the players because they trust him, especially in that position where many things are decided.



“I hope that he is going to be 100 per cent fit to play 90/95 minutes and help the team. This is what we expect from big players. In this kind of game, they increase their level of quality to push others.