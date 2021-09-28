Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva highlights Thomas Partey’s importance to club

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has highlighted the importance of Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey to the club after a strong start to the season.



Partey was impressive last Sunday as the Gunners continued their revival with a brilliant victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.



The former Atletico Madrid star dominated the midfield with his accurate passing, eye-catching long balls, and wonderful interceptions coming in handy for the Gunners as they won 3-1 at the Emirates.



The Ghanaian missed the first three games of the season with an injury. In his absence, Arsenal found themselves in the bottom three after with zero points.



His return to action has coincided with the Gunners playing some good football and winning games. They have now won three straight games and as a result, sit 10th on the table.



However, according to the former Brazilian international, Partey will continue to be a key player at his former club if he is free from injury.



“Everyone knows how important he can be for the team,” Gilberto said in an interview with Goal.



“Having this caliber of player is always good for the players because they trust him, especially in that position where many things are decided."



“I hope that he is going to be 100 percent fit to play 90/95 minutes and help the team. This is what we expect from big players. In this kind of game, they increase their level of quality to push others," he added.