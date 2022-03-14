Arsenal is building the team around Thomas Partey - Mikel Arteta

Sports News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Partey scores in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Leicester



Partey scores second Premier League goal



Partey named player of the Month for February



Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta has disclosed that the club is trying to build the team around Ghana star Thomas Partey.



Speaking after their game against Leicester City, Arteta stated Partey is gradually adapting to the new playing module the club is coming up with.



Asked if the Ghanaian player can be touted among one of the best players Arsenal would build the team around, Arteta said, “Yes, and it shows what he can do and he should be with those contenders because the ability he has is up there with the best in the team. Now he needs to show consistently that he can do that.”



The 28-year-old has struggled to adapt Arteta’s tactics since his arrival at the North London club. However, in the last couple of games for the Gunner’s Partey has improved on his performances to become one of the best players in the team.



According to Aterta, the player is gradually adapting to the Arsenal playing style and would need to be more consistent in games.



“We are trying to adapt the game a little bit. Some of the things we are doing is to try and adapt the game for him to be able to be more decisive, to create more space for him. I think he is taking things well. It is the work we do in training to try to facilitate players to exploit their qualities as much as possible. That’s why we decided to sign him,” Arteta stated.



He added, “everything takes some time, we have to recognize that he had a lot of injuries as well in a period where he didn’t get any consistency in terms of minutes and match exposure. He needed to adapt to a completely different game model than he was used to and now I think he is in a really good place.”



Partey was on target for Arsenal in their 2-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League. The Ghanaian also earned the Man of the Match award for his brilliant performance in the game.



Partey was presented with his Player of the Month trophy for February at the Emirates before Sunday’s game on March 13, 2022.