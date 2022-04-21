Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah reveals reason for delay in Ghana decision

Soccer News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal's brace-hero against Chelsea, Eddie Nketiah wants his future at the club sorted before he makes a decision on his international career.



Having represented England at youth levels, and currently holds the record as the player to have scored the most goals for the U21, Nketiah is set to pick Ghana over the Three Lions.



However, before announcing his nationality switch, the 22-year-old is making his club career the priority.



"My parents are both Ghanaian, so of course, it's a possibility. I am open to both – playing for Ghana or England," Nketiah told The Beautiful Game podcast.



"Like you said, I've played for the youth teams so naturally when I was obviously younger, they called me up to go play for them.



"Being from Ghana, you are obviously happy they have qualified for the World Cup. I know players like [Thomas] Partey [and] I am happy for them as well.



"It's always good to have that opportunity to potentially do that.



"My club situation [out of contract at the end of the season] is the priority.



"At the moment, my full focus is on my club Arsenal and making sure I sort out things for next season.



"Once that's finished, then I can really sit down with my family and have that discussion. So it's open to both [countries] and I am not closing the door to anything.



"It's great to have the opportunity to do so."