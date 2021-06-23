Arsenal fans reacts to Partey’s message over proposed change of jersey number

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey is expected to change his jersey number at Arsenal next season.



Partey was handed the number 18 jersey after penning a long-term contract with the Gunners last summer.



However, the deputy Ghana captain looks set to change his shirt number from 18 to his preferred 5.



However, when he first joined the Gunners, Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos had the number 5 jersey, so Partey had to settle for 18.



But with the Greek now gone, he is set to wear his favourite jersey number.



The deputy Ghanaian skipper's post on social media seems to be the confirmation of the change in jersey number for the 2021/22 season.



Arsenal fans have since taken to Twitter to express their views.



