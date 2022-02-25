You are here: HomeSports2022 02 25Article 1477457

Sports News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal fans hail Thomas Partey for performance against Wolves

Arsenal defeat Wolves 2-1 in Premier League

Thomas Partey excels in Arsenal victory over Wolves

Arsenal hopeful of securing Champions League football

Arsenal fans across the world are drooling over the performance of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey in their dramatic 2-1 victory over Wolves in the English Premier League.

The Ghanaian midfielder was at his majestic best in executing his role as the connection between the Arsenal defence and the attack.

Partey who lasted the duration of the game ensured that the Arsenal team ticked with his passing and defensive actions.

The 28-year-old made the most ball recoveries, most take-ons and won the most fouls for Arsenal in the crucial game.

Partey’s statistics at the end of the game read; most ball recoveries (13), most duels won (6), Most take-ons (3) Most fouls won (2) and Second most chances created (3).

His performance has earned raved plaudits from Arsenal fans who are happy the former Atletico man is delivering for the club.

They believe that Partey has finally arrived and is prepared to lead Arsenal to secure Champions League football next season.

