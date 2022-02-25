Arsenal fans hail Thomas Partey for performance against Wolves

Sports News of Friday, 25 February 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Arsenal defeat Wolves 2-1 in Premier League
Thomas Partey excels in Arsenal victory over Wolves
Arsenal hopeful of securing Champions League football
Arsenal fans across the world are drooling over the performance of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey in their dramatic 2-1 victory over Wolves in the English Premier League.
The Ghanaian midfielder was at his majestic best in executing his role as the connection between the Arsenal defence and the attack.
Partey who lasted the duration of the game ensured that the Arsenal team ticked with his passing and defensive actions.
The 28-year-old made the most ball recoveries, most take-ons and won the most fouls for Arsenal in the crucial game.
Partey’s statistics at the end of the game read; most ball recoveries (13), most duels won (6), Most take-ons (3) Most fouls won (2) and Second most chances created (3).
His performance has earned raved plaudits from Arsenal fans who are happy the former Atletico man is delivering for the club.
They believe that Partey has finally arrived and is prepared to lead Arsenal to secure Champions League football next season.
Read some of the comments below
Ordegaard was exceptional today too but Partey is my man of the Match https://t.co/NDUmqQvw5d— Faisal khalifa (@faisall_22) February 24, 2022
Xhaka and Partey— Blahk_Wolf (@Blahk_Wolf) February 24, 2022
But you see Odegaard and Partey in the last 15 minutes????????????????? Ordegaard is a genius of football boy got brains. We cooking something specia here...this crop of players are just what the doctor orders
We are always happy when Partey is playing well…— Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) February 24, 2022
- 13 ball recoveries (most on the pitch)
- 3 chances created
- 3/4 take ons
Nigeria should be shaking. pic.twitter.com/3ongvFQ31A
Magnificent performance by Partey— ՏᗴᒪOᖇᗰ????⚪ (@selormafc) February 24, 2022
- 13 ball recoveries (most on the pitch)
- 3 chances created
- 3/4 take ons
Why is everyone not talking about Thomas Partey? ???? pic.twitter.com/A1IHJ11pxD
Xhaka and Partey!!— Peace???? (@Psolyn1) February 24, 2022
Brilliant. Gargantuan. Rolls Royce.
They gave everything. This is what we've been saying. Some days our young stars will have a bad game and we'll need the experienced players to save the day.
That's exactly what they did today.
Very important for Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/AwFpubQ3qx
Ngl been saying Xhaka-Partey best in the world for a long time but man apart from a possible Fabinho-Thiago pivot, none come close. Win every second ball/duel, top technicians and help sustain wave after wave of attack— A1 ???????? (@A1ZH4RY) February 24, 2022
Thomas Partey's shot at Arsenal are always flying into the stands. ????— Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) February 24, 2022
Thomas Partey was Super today with his ball holding and getting us out of tight spaces he just needs to work on his shooting. pic.twitter.com/yMGrbJuLRN— ???????????????????? (@ezrandez) February 24, 2022
Always very satisfying when a team that spends so much of the game wasting time ends up conceding a late added-time winner.— Michael OlanrewajuⓂ️ (@I_am_Michael9) February 24, 2022
Xhaka and Partey | Saka | Martinelli | Ödegaard | Gunners#ARSWOL pic.twitter.com/q2rFLhsYOJ
Jury was out on Thomas Partey after an underwhelming Arsenal career so far. The last 7-8 games he’s been flawless bar the last minute red card against Liverpool. We’re finally seeing the best version of Thomas and I’m so here for it.— Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) February 24, 2022
Nico pepe,my man of the match .— The Greatest (@OK_thegreatest) February 24, 2022
Xhaka and partey played out their lives in the midfield.
Saka is pure class, no comparism#ARSWOL #COYG Arsenal for Top 4 pic.twitter.com/VinrRWqVQ8
Xhaka and Partey— Arsenal Fanatic (@bma_mb) February 24, 2022
But you see Odegaard and Partey in the last 15 minutes?
Damn colossal. Good job nketiah. #ARSWOL
Thank you #Arsenal— BuSaka (@AFCThing) February 24, 2022
Thank you Ramsdale
Thank you Gabriel
Thank you White
Thank you Cedric
Thank you Saka
Thank you Partey
Thank you Tierney
Thank you Xhaka
Thank you Martinelli
Thank you Odegaard
Thank you Laca⚽️
Thank you Pépé⚽️
Thank you Nketiah
Thank you Tavares #ARSWOL #AFC pic.twitter.com/wuiqG3TXY4