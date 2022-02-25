Arsenal fans hail Thomas Partey for performance against Wolves

Sports News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal defeat Wolves 2-1 in Premier League



Thomas Partey excels in Arsenal victory over Wolves



Arsenal hopeful of securing Champions League football



Arsenal fans across the world are drooling over the performance of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey in their dramatic 2-1 victory over Wolves in the English Premier League.



The Ghanaian midfielder was at his majestic best in executing his role as the connection between the Arsenal defence and the attack.



Partey who lasted the duration of the game ensured that the Arsenal team ticked with his passing and defensive actions.



The 28-year-old made the most ball recoveries, most take-ons and won the most fouls for Arsenal in the crucial game.



Partey’s statistics at the end of the game read; most ball recoveries (13), most duels won (6), Most take-ons (3) Most fouls won (2) and Second most chances created (3).



His performance has earned raved plaudits from Arsenal fans who are happy the former Atletico man is delivering for the club.



They believe that Partey has finally arrived and is prepared to lead Arsenal to secure Champions League football next season.



Read some of the comments below





Ordegaard was exceptional today too but Partey is my man of the Match https://t.co/NDUmqQvw5d — Faisal khalifa (@faisall_22) February 24, 2022

Xhaka and Partey



But you see Odegaard and Partey in the last 15 minutes????????????????? Ordegaard is a genius of football boy got brains. We cooking something specia here...this crop of players are just what the doctor orders — Blahk_Wolf (@Blahk_Wolf) February 24, 2022

We are always happy when Partey is playing well…



- 13 ball recoveries (most on the pitch)

- 3 chances created

- 3/4 take ons



Nigeria should be shaking. pic.twitter.com/3ongvFQ31A — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) February 24, 2022

Magnificent performance by Partey

- 13 ball recoveries (most on the pitch)

- 3 chances created

- 3/4 take ons



Why is everyone not talking about Thomas Partey? ???? pic.twitter.com/A1IHJ11pxD — ՏᗴᒪOᖇᗰ????⚪ (@selormafc) February 24, 2022

Xhaka and Partey!!

Brilliant. Gargantuan. Rolls Royce.

They gave everything. This is what we've been saying. Some days our young stars will have a bad game and we'll need the experienced players to save the day.

That's exactly what they did today.

Very important for Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/AwFpubQ3qx — Peace???? (@Psolyn1) February 24, 2022

Ngl been saying Xhaka-Partey best in the world for a long time but man apart from a possible Fabinho-Thiago pivot, none come close. Win every second ball/duel, top technicians and help sustain wave after wave of attack — A1 ???????? (@A1ZH4RY) February 24, 2022

Thomas Partey's shot at Arsenal are always flying into the stands. ???? — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) February 24, 2022

Thomas Partey was Super today with his ball holding and getting us out of tight spaces he just needs to work on his shooting. pic.twitter.com/yMGrbJuLRN — ???????????????????? (@ezrandez) February 24, 2022

Always very satisfying when a team that spends so much of the game wasting time ends up conceding a late added-time winner.



Xhaka and Partey | Saka | Martinelli | Ödegaard | Gunners#ARSWOL pic.twitter.com/q2rFLhsYOJ — Michael OlanrewajuⓂ️ (@I_am_Michael9) February 24, 2022

Jury was out on Thomas Partey after an underwhelming Arsenal career so far. The last 7-8 games he’s been flawless bar the last minute red card against Liverpool. We’re finally seeing the best version of Thomas and I’m so here for it. — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) February 24, 2022

Nico pepe,my man of the match .



Xhaka and partey played out their lives in the midfield.



Saka is pure class, no comparism#ARSWOL #COYG Arsenal for Top 4 pic.twitter.com/VinrRWqVQ8 — The Greatest (@OK_thegreatest) February 24, 2022

Xhaka and Partey



But you see Odegaard and Partey in the last 15 minutes?



Damn colossal. Good job nketiah. #ARSWOL — Arsenal Fanatic (@bma_mb) February 24, 2022