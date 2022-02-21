You are here: HomeSports2022 02 21Article 1474097

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Arsenal fans hail Thomas Partey for performance against Brentford

Arsenal fans on social media have hailed Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey for his performance in the Gunners 2-1 win over Brentford in the English Premier League.

Arsenal kept up the pressure on their rivals for a top four place with a deserved 2-1 win over Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

The Gunners were dominant in the first-half, but despite having 16 shots, failed to find the breakthrough.

Second-half goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka were enough to seal another important victory on Saturday as we beat Brentford to keep the heat on in the hunt for the top four.

Thomas Partey lasted the entire duration of the game as Arsenal move up to the 6th place on the league table on 42 points with three outstanding games behind West Ham United and Manchester United.

GhanaWeb has complied some of the reactions on Twitter for you in the post below: