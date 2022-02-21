Arsenal fans hail Thomas Partey for performance against Brentford

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Arsenal beat Brentford at home



Thomas Partey plays 90 mins in Arsenal's win over Brentford



Arsenal close gap on top-four race



Arsenal fans on social media have hailed Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey for his performance in the Gunners 2-1 win over Brentford in the English Premier League.



Arsenal kept up the pressure on their rivals for a top four place with a deserved 2-1 win over Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, February 19, 2022.



The Gunners were dominant in the first-half, but despite having 16 shots, failed to find the breakthrough.



Second-half goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka were enough to seal another important victory on Saturday as we beat Brentford to keep the heat on in the hunt for the top four.



Thomas Partey lasted the entire duration of the game as Arsenal move up to the 6th place on the league table on 42 points with three outstanding games behind West Ham United and Manchester United.



GhanaWeb has complied some of the reactions on Twitter for you in the post below:





A very young squad... Partey was walking towards them like a granny ???????????????????? https://t.co/5TGogTKczg — ABIMBOLA (@Abimberry) February 21, 2022

Add partey into the mix as well — saxon71 (@stuafc71) February 21, 2022

He likes to take up the same position as Odegaard in attack so offers another alternative formation in 4-3-3 with him and Smith Rowe ahead of Partey but able to cut in side on their favourite foot. https://t.co/X507zcx3jr — GunnerKe (@Gooner_254) February 21, 2022

needs to leave Manchester rather. Pogba’s got a spot next to Partey in our XI waiting for him — James (@CroatianGooner) February 21, 2022

Arsenal have scored 36 PL goals this season. 20 of them have been scored or assisted by Saka or Emile Smith Rowe



Laca Arteta Arsenal Partey OEdegaard Buendia Giroud #FollowMe — Michael OlanrewajuⓂ️ (@I_am_Michael9) February 21, 2022

Xhaka been kinda really good since the red card though. Under the radar.

Partey too. — Your JERSEY Plug (@MrAsimolowo) February 21, 2022

Encouraging to see Arteta use Xhaka as a number 8 pushing up between-the-lines v Brentford.



He's always wanted a 433.



Maybe the plan isn't for a Bruno Guimarães/Ruben Neves type and a more offensive between the lines receiver?



Aouar Odegaard

Partey



pic.twitter.com/vCCMsF5gyq — The Arsenal Scout (@thearsenalscout) February 21, 2022

This summer a great midfielder is a must for our club. Xhaka needs a partner and Partey is not good enough. I would go all in for AC Milan's Kessie. — BFA ???????? (@FlertBFA) February 21, 2022

Even in attacking this season ESR outperforms him. ESR only has odegaard partey and saka de bruyne has the whole city squad. pic.twitter.com/7kcV5vg0IM — Mikey Sanchez (@Mikeysanchez27) February 21, 2022

Has Arteta decided that Thomas Partey is the pillar around which everyone else orbits?

Looks like he's become our pivot player. — Gilles ???????????????????????????????????? (@_Grimanditweets) February 21, 2022

Seeing a lot of praise for Xhaka and Partey on Saturday. They were both okay. Neither of them moved the ball particularly quickly, but they were assured and neither made major mistakes. That’s the bare minimum required for midfielders at #Arsenal. The absolute bare minimum. #afc pic.twitter.com/Vk4P13c8vN — Adam Keys (@adamkeys_) February 21, 2022