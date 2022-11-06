Arsenal fans hail Thomas Partey after his impeccable performance in win over Chelsea

Sports News of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to praise Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey for his outstanding performance against Chelsea.



Partey controlled the midfield and orchestrated the Gunners to a vital 1-0 away win over their London rivals.



Arsenal fans believe the Ghanaian is the best central defensive midfielder in the League currently.



Others marvelled at Partey's performance as they hail his passing and ball retention and the control he gives Arsenal.



Partey had 75 touches, completed 52 out of 56 attempted passes, completed 6 out of 6 long balls, won 5 out of 6 ground duels, and made 13 recoveries.





Partey you are a top 2 PL DM and you’re not 2nd — It’s NOT over (@killgaspar) November 6, 2022

Partey actually been insane this season — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 6, 2022

Saliba & Partey have been the best players on the pitch, by a country mile — Bhavs (@bhavss14) November 6, 2022

Partey man of the match — HA (@HAftbl) November 6, 2022

Excellent performance from @Arsenal. Great shape and slick in possession. Lots of standouts incl Saliba. Personally thought Tomas Partey was the difference. Brilliantly efficient. — Craig Burley (@craigburley) November 6, 2022

That is a fantastic away performance from Arsenal. Partey and Saliba in particular outstanding. The Arsenal fans absolutely immense. We move — Sancho Quinn (@SanchoQuinn) November 6, 2022

Partey is the best DM in the league at the moment...man is never phased, very press-resistant — H.O.C (@_okafohenrie) November 6, 2022

Partey just brings calmness in the middle of the pitch, the way he can receive under pressure and recycle the ball. Incredible performance from him again, he is having a world class season. — Dezildez (@Dezildezzz) November 6, 2022

Never seen a player so calm like partey,zero pressure.#COYG pic.twitter.com/vmRH9EzXZy — MAJORITY LEADER (@Davido_Lubi) November 6, 2022

Saliba and Partey are playing beautiful ball for Arsenal. — Alhaji TripleHay???? (@Boi_TripleHay) November 6, 2022

