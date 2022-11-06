You are here: HomeSports2022 11 06Article 1657496

Sports News of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal fans hail Thomas Partey after his impeccable performance in win over Chelsea

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey in a tussle with Chelsea's Luftus-Cheek Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey in a tussle with Chelsea's Luftus-Cheek

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to praise Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey for his outstanding performance against Chelsea.

Partey controlled the midfield and orchestrated the Gunners to a vital 1-0 away win over their London rivals.

Arsenal fans believe the Ghanaian is the best central defensive midfielder in the League currently.

Others marvelled at Partey's performance as they hail his passing and ball retention and the control he gives Arsenal.

Partey had 75 touches, completed 52 out of 56 attempted passes, completed 6 out of 6 long balls, won 5 out of 6 ground duels, and made 13 recoveries.


Check out some reactions below:









































