Arsenal fans descend on Partey over display against Manchester United

Sports News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey has been singled out for criticism by supporters of Arsenal following the club’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester United on Thursday, December 2, 2021.



The Gunners missed out a chance to rise to fourth place in the league after suffering a defeat at Old Trafford.



Arsenal were shot into the lead by a bizarre Emile Smith-Rowe goal but United fought back through Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandez.



Cristiano Ronaldo got United their second goal of the night but his goal was cancelled out by Martin Ordegaard.



Ronaldo hit the net for the second time and his goal turned out to be the match winner.



Thomas Partey did not impress greatly in the game and Arsenal fans could not understand why the former Atletico Madrid star performed poorly against Manchester United.



The fans took to Twitter to hit out the Ghanaian midfielder for not replicating the display he showed last season.



Read some of the posts below





Partey was the worst midfielder on a pitch with Elneny, Mctominay and Fred. Do you know how mad that is — Timothy (@nomoreequality) December 2, 2021

45 million for Partey



Absolute fraud pic.twitter.com/pLh0wHpp1V — Back Again W/Troopz Podcast (@backagain) December 2, 2021

How many times Partey. Easy passes man easy — Osman ???? (@OsmanZtheGooner) December 2, 2021

Partey and Fred having a competition to see who gives the ball away more times..... — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) December 2, 2021

Partey is having one of the worst performances i’ve ever seen, he has been absolutely tragic — ???????????????? (@IeeSZN) December 2, 2021

I can see why Atletico used to pay Partey 30k a week???? — Abz???????? (@nba3ball) December 2, 2021

Whole team was poor but Partey, Ødegaard, Aubameyang especially… absolute embarrassments to the club — C (@AFC_Carys) December 2, 2021

Partey vs Manchester United pic.twitter.com/dxTtadISni — Show Dem Camp ???????????? (@donosiozek) December 2, 2021