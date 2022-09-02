Arsenal fans cry, Chelsea fans jubilate: How social media 'behaved' on transfer deadline day

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

The European transfer window was shut on Thursday, September 1, 2022, with some major European clubs making last-minute signings.



The day began with Arsenal fans having high expectations that with injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohammed Elneny, the club was going to bring in a new central midfielder.



Chelsea fans were also expectant that the club will bring in a new striker and add some steal to their midfield.



Whereas Barcelona fans expected the club to get busy and bring in a right back, Madrid fans had nothing to look forward to as the club had concluded its businesses.



After spending huge monies on Casemiro, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez, Manchester United made no major move on the last day of the window.



Arsenal however had a disappointing day as they failed to land their targets. Moves for Brazilian duo Danilo and Douglas Luiz of Palmeiras and Aston Villa respectively were rebuffed by their clubs.



Chelsea on the other hand landed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Dennis Zakaria from Barcelona and Juventus respectively.



As a result, Arsenal fans are now dreading what the season could turn out to be for the club. After starting the season on a high with fifteen points from five games, the club could suffer due to injuries.



Chelsea fans are rather happy that they finally have a striker to put away the chances and also a midfielder who improves their squad.



Liverpool fans are also satisfied that the club managed to bring a midfielder in Brazilian star Arthur Melo.



Read some of the posts below





Pierre Aubameyang ahead of medical tests as Chelsea player in London: “I’m back”. ???????? #CFC@footballdaily ⤵️???? pic.twitter.com/BL4bFlh5A7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Am I the only one who thinks Aubameyang might struggle at Chelsea? Chelsea doesn’t have a striker problem but a playmaker one in my opinion. Chelsea creates far less goal scoring chances for any striker to thrive. I hope I’m wrong. #JoyDeadlineDay — Raymond Edwards (@Raymond30499060) September 1, 2022

Thomas Tuchel to Aubameyang before signing for Chelsea ???????? pic.twitter.com/r1WEMlVqHc — ????????????????????????????̧???????????? (@Pulisicate) September 1, 2022

Aubameyang said he'll still wear the number nine shirt. Eeiiiiii which kind vim be this? ????????????#JoyDeadlineDay — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) September 2, 2022

Aubameyang will break the curse with African magic, the power of Drogba is in Auba. @Auba @ChelseaFC #JoyDeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/JkCyXIeDRw — Mr. Ibrahim (@IBRAHIMANYASS0) September 1, 2022

Good morning ! Yesterday was a tense day till the end but it didn’t go our way. Partey need to be back as soon as possible and the chance is now for Sambi who has to prove to the manage he deserves to wear the Arsenal shirt. He won’t get a better chance than now — Osman ???? (@OsmanZtheGooner) September 2, 2022

I can't wait for us to unleash Antony against Arsenal. They need to be sent back to Earth by shattering their unbeaten record.



Also, beating them with a clean sheet will be the icing on the cake, let’s do it! pic.twitter.com/m5JRQa9wwZ — Alex (@GeniusMUFC) September 2, 2022

I told you Arsenal will not be signing anyone else this transfer window and you didn't listen. Now see how disappointed you are the Douglas Luiz deal didn't go through. I'm not. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) September 1, 2022

Aubameyang should just score the winner against Arsenal k3k3 and give us an Adebayor celebration. ???? — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) September 2, 2022

Aston Villa decided to keep Douglas Luiz who will be leaving the club for free at the end of the season… — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) September 2, 2022

Absolutely hate deadline day. Half of Twitter confirming Douglas Luiz deal is over whilst the other half is saying it’s still very much on…



Won’t trust anything until it’s officially tweeted by the club. ✌???? — Evan Cooper (@Lacazest) September 1, 2022