Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal fans cry, Chelsea fans jubilate: How social media 'behaved' on transfer deadline day

The European transfer window was shut on Thursday, September 1, 2022, with some major European clubs making last-minute signings.

The day began with Arsenal fans having high expectations that with injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohammed Elneny, the club was going to bring in a new central midfielder.

Chelsea fans were also expectant that the club will bring in a new striker and add some steal to their midfield.

Whereas Barcelona fans expected the club to get busy and bring in a right back, Madrid fans had nothing to look forward to as the club had concluded its businesses.

After spending huge monies on Casemiro, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez, Manchester United made no major move on the last day of the window.

Arsenal however had a disappointing day as they failed to land their targets. Moves for Brazilian duo Danilo and Douglas Luiz of Palmeiras and Aston Villa respectively were rebuffed by their clubs.

Chelsea on the other hand landed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Dennis Zakaria from Barcelona and Juventus respectively.

As a result, Arsenal fans are now dreading what the season could turn out to be for the club. After starting the season on a high with fifteen points from five games, the club could suffer due to injuries.

Chelsea fans are rather happy that they finally have a striker to put away the chances and also a midfielder who improves their squad.

Liverpool fans are also satisfied that the club managed to bring a midfielder in Brazilian star Arthur Melo.

