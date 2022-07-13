Arsenal fans, Ghanaians react with excitement as Partey is included in list for pre-season tour

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022
Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, has been officially included in Arsenal’s 33-man squad for pre-season training in the United States.
Thomas Partey was named alongside Berd Leno and Folarin Balogun who are all set to travel with the club for the pre-season tour in the USA.
Partey, who missed Arsenal's friendly against Nurnberg, is set to make his return in the Gunners' three games against Everton, Orlando City, and Chelsea in the US.
Arsenal will take on Frank Lampard’s Everton in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, followed by games against Orlando City four days later and Chelsea a week later on Saturday, both of which are in Orlando, Florida.
The return of Thomas Partey has has been well received by Ghanaians and Arsenal fans on social media.
Below are some of the reactions to Partey's return in the post below:
PARTEY!!!! Yesssd https://t.co/lxlkaUs81e— Erzoah-Kwaw (@PerezErzoah) July 13, 2022
CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour https://t.co/UUzXVgzrt0 pic.twitter.com/sfgVd4o4C9— Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) July 13, 2022
Thomas Partey travels with Arsenal to USA for pre-season. ???? pic.twitter.com/VxrW4FQJpe— Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) July 13, 2022
Thomas Partey, Berd Leno, Folarin Balogun all set to travel with Arsenal for pre-season tour in the USA - club statement confirms. ???????????? #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022
Balogun will leave on loan right after the tour, while Fulham will push again in the negotiations for Leno.
????????Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, is set to miss out on Arsenal’s pre-season tour to the United States. More in the article ????????#JoySports https://t.co/JzXZtZAvMC— Joy Sports (@JoySportsGH) July 13, 2022
