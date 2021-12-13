Arsenal fan KiDi laments club's failure to qualify for Europe

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Ghanaian musician, KiDi supports Arsenal



Arsenal are not participating in European club competitions



The Gunners finished 8th in 2020/2021 Premier League



Ghanaian musician, KiDi who is a fan of Arsenal has lamented the inability of his club to compete in Europe’s club competitions.



KiDi could not fathom why his beloved football is unable to compete at the top level they used to.



Arsenal missed out on the opportunity to qualify for both the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League after finishing 8th last season in the Premier League.

On Monday, the draw for both the round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League was held.



The draw was held twice as UEFA stated that an error was caused by the "technical problem" hence the first one has been "declared void".



The situation triggered a whole conversation on Twitter which got people talking about the new draw and error committed by UEFA.



While, these engagements were on-going, Kidi took to his page to question why Arsenal have been mute in the ongoing conversation.



He tweeted, “All this draw talk, my team no dey fi talk some hmmm.”



The ‘Mon Bebe’ hitmaker has never shunned his club in the wake of the difficulties they have been encountering.