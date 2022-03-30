Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League giants, Arsenal have congratulated Thomas Partey after leading Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Back Stars draw 1-1 against Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday to seal qualification on the away goals rule.



Captain Partey gave Ghana the lead against the run of play in the 10th minute, before Watford defender William Trost-Ekong levelled from the penalty spot 12 minutes later after Ademola Lookman was judged to have been fouled in the box.



Arsenal congratulate Thomas Partey after leading Ghana to 2022 FIFA World Cup

Published on: 30 March 2022

0Print

Arsenal congratulate Thomas Partey after leading Ghana to 2022 FIFA World Cup





PLAYER PROFILE

Thomas Teye Partey

Thomas Teye Partey

English Premier League giants, Arsenal have congratulated Thomas Partey after leading Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Back Stars draw 1-1 against Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday to seal qualification on the away goals rule.



Captain Partey gave Ghana the lead against the run of play in the 10th minute, before Watford defender William Trost-Ekong levelled from the penalty spot 12 minutes later after Ademola Lookman was judged to have been fouled in the box.



The draw means Ghana have secured an historic 4th FIFA World Cup tournament having participated in 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany.



Otto Addo becomes the first Ghanaian player ever to feature at the World Cup and also qualify the team to the tournament.



Following the qualification, Otto Addo also becomes the second ingenious coach to take Ghana to the tournament after Kwesi Appiah in 2014.



The 46-year-old replaced Milovan Rajevac who was sacked after a humiliating exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Meanwhile, England are considering playing Ghana in an international friendly ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.



