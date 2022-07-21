Arsenal coach wants Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to build strong partnership up front

Sports News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is impressed with his side's performance in their pre-season games so far and wants Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus and Ghana target Eddie Nketiah to build a strong partnership up front.



Jesus climbed off the bench to partner Nketiah up front, with the 23-year-old scoring the Gunners' second goal midway through the second half. Nketiah pounced on a loose ball in front of the net and easily slotted home.



The duo occasionally linked up, with Jesus operating out wide and Nketiah playing down the middle.



"We want to build those relationships and they haven’t played a lot of minutes together yet, the same with Martin and Gabi, for example," Arteta said as quoted by the club's official website.



"We have to start to do that, we obviously do it in training, but to put it into practice in matches is important and you can see that they’re finding themselves with good timing and it’s important because they are two players with a big goal threat."



Arsenal will remain in Orlando ahead of a July 23 friendly against Chelsea at Camping World Stadium as the two teams continue their preseason tours of the U.S.



The team will fly back home straight after the game, and will round off their pre-season programme against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup next weekend.