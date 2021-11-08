Arsenal coach provides update on Thomas Partey amid uncertainty over upcoming qualifiers

Sports News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has said that developments in the next few days will determine if midfielder Thomas Partey will be granted permission to join Ghana’s squad for the World cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Thomas Partey sat out Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Watford in the Premier League on Sunday, November 7, 2021.



The 28-year-old is said to have sustained a groin injury and had his place taken by midfielder Ainlsey Maintland-Niles.



Speaking after the victory, Mikel Arteta provided some updates on Arsenal’s injury situation.



The Spaniard announced that defender Kieran Tierney who has been out of action for some weeks will be allowed to join the Celtic whiles a decision on Thomas Partey will be made within the week.



When asked whether Partey will be allowed to join Ghana for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, Arteta responded: "Let's see what happens with Tommy. He's got a muscle injury and we don't know how it's going to evolve. Let's take it day by day."



Meanwhile, Goal.com is reporting that the Ghana Football Association were informed of the situation on Saturday.



The website states that coach Milovan Rajevac is already planning the two games without the star midfielder after being informed of the situation.



The Black Stars are expected to take on Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11 in South Africa before meeting the Bafana Bafana in the last group game on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast Stadium.



