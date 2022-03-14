Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta lavish praises on Thomas Partey

Sports News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey for his performance in the 2-0 victory Leicester City on Sunday, March 14, 2022.



Arteta said in his post-match press conference that the 28-year-old midfielder has arrived and is now able to cope with the demands of the Premier League.



Arteta said that with consistency in his performance, Thomas Partey could be Arsenal’s best player and that he is counting on the Ghanaian to prove his worth.



“Yeah and he almost scored shooting when he hit the crossbar. He was involved in both goals – the header he scored and the penalty as well and then the other action where he had a shot. You can see he was player of the month last month and he’s come a long way,” Arteta said.



”He has the consistency of the minutes, he understands what we want much better, I think his cohesion and understanding with the players is getting better and better. Now it’s about consistency and keeping doing it,” he added.



Thomas Partey scored his second Arsenal goal from a header in the 11tth-minute of their game against Leicester City.



The Ghanaian topped it with fine display and could have scored a hat-trick but for a the woodwork and a handball.



Partey has seen a resurgence in his form post-2021 Africa Cup of Nations where Ghana exited in the group phase.



Bar any injury, Partey will be present in the Ghana squad to face Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off.



With Andre Ayew set to miss the game, Partey will lead Ghana in the two games scheduled for March 25 and 29 in Ghana and Nigeria respectively.