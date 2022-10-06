You are here: HomeSports2022 10 06Article 1636745

Sports News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta happy with Thomas Partey's performance against Spurs

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has stated that midfielder Thomas Partey played really well against bitter rivals Spurs in the North London Derby.

Thomas Partey passed a late fitness test to play alongside Granit Xhaka in the derby.

Mikel Arteta made the remarks ahead of Arsenal's Uefa Europa League game against Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt.

"Well obviously that he hasn’t had the consistency in the past few months, with the injuries that he’s been through. He’s been in and out," he said.

"With a big performance like that he contributed to the team in an exceptional way and we’re really happy with his performance,"

