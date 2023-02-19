Arrangements underway to fly Atsu’s body to Ghana – Government

Sports News of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, says the necessary arrangements with the assistance of the Government of Turkiye to have the body of footballer Christian Atsu transported to Ghana for burial.



According to the Ministry, the Ghana Embassy in Turkiye which conveyed the news of the death of the former Black Stars player indicates that the body was recovered early Saturday morning (February 18, 2023.)



“The Elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an Officer of the Embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered.” a statement issued by the Ministry said.



“Government of Ghana extends to the widow and family of Christain Atsu our deepest condolences,” it added.



Christian Atsu, a former Chelsea and Newcastle United Football clubs was found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkiye earthquake.



The Ghana international had not been seen since the quake that caused the collapse of the apartment in the city of Hatay in which he was staying.



His club Hatayspor initially reported he was rescued “with injuries” but a day later that position changed.



“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning,” his agent Nana Sekyere tweeted on Saturday.



“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”