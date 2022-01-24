Army table tennis team qualifies for Commonwealth Championship in India

Sports News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: Eunice Botchway, Contributor

The Ghana Army Table Tennis Team has qualified to compete in the Commonwealth Championship in India in February 2022 after sweeping 4 awards at the just-ended National Open Championship (NOC) for the top 10 table tennis teams at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.



The Team led by the Deputy Director Army Training (DDAT), Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Wahab Issah broke the good news of their qualification to the Championship to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah when they presented their trophies and medals to him at the Army Headquarters’ Hall of Generals in Burma Camp on Thursday, 20 January 2022.



The splendid performance put up by the team saw Corporal Eva Adom emerging as the overall best female player. Signalman Ofori Emmanuel was adjudged the overall best male player; Signalman Okyere Theophilus came third while Staff Sergeant Acheampong placed the fourth position, making the Army Table Tennis Team the best in the country.



It would be recalled that the Army Volleyball Team also emerged as the winners at the 2021/2022 Champion of Champions Tournament thereby becoming the best female volleyball team.







Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, in his remarks, disclosed that though the task of the Army is to protect the territorial boundaries of the country, the Army is going the extra mile to achieve laurels in other fields to bring glory to Ghana.



The COAS noted that the team was able to achieve this feat due to the military values of sacrifice, commitment, teamwork, and discipline they have imbibed and displayed on the field of play. He, therefore, encouraged them to make the effort to hold on to the accomplishment they have chalked as winners.



To this end, the COAS gave the assurance that the Army High Command would provide the team with the requisite kitting and logistics to enable them to maintain their Championship status in the country and beyond. He noted the challenges confronting the team and commended them for not being distracted by those challenges to winning the ultimate prize.



As part of honouring his promise to the team, the COAS emphasized that High Command was making the effort to provide the team with a suitable bus for their transportation requirement. He stressed his commitment to getting sponsorship for the team to afford them the energy and concentration to play as professionals.



He, therefore, called on friends of the Army and Corporate Ghana to come on board and support the team to raise the flag of Ghana High.



Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah presented Ghs 5000 and Ghs 10,000 to the Table Tennis Team and Army Ladies Football team respectively in appreciation for making the Army, in particular, and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in general, proud.



In a related story, the Ghana Army Ladies Football Team was also at the Headquarters to inform the Chief of the Army Staff and the Army High Command of their qualification to the Ghana Premier League.



