Armwrestling partners HD Plus for maiden edition of kids championships

Source: armwrestlingghana.com

SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider has partnered with the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) to encourage kids’ participation in armwrestling.



The event dubbed “HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championships”, will be a fun-filled demonstration event for kids comprising 3 regionals and ending in a final event. The regional competitions will take place in Accra on 27th August, Takoradi on 17th September, and Kumasi on 7th October 2022. The final is scheduled to take place in Accra on 28th October 2022.



At a press conference held at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium to officially launch the project, Theodore Asampong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SES HD PLUS Ghana said, “We are pleased to have entered this partnership with the Ghana Armwrestling Federation.



The HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championships supports HD+'s offer of a safe, educative, and fun environment for children. We are particularly excited about the improvement in social skills and wellbeing that participating children stand to gain from this competition."



Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, Head of Marketing at SES HD PLUS Ghana announced that “The tournament will be packaged as a magazine show on selected channels available on the HD+ service. 200 participants from both the boys’ and girls’ category will share a total of GHS 70,000 in prizes. The final winners from each category will pocket GHS 2000, GHS 1500 and GHS 1000 for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places respectively.”



Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation in his statement said “This partnership with HD+ is a dream come true as GAF’s objective mandated by the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) is to encourage participation by all especially the juvenile.



"The foundation of any sport is development at the basic level hence our joy as we embark on the journey with HD+. We have partnered with HD+ for this massive project because we believe they have the right platform to help us reach our target and we believe this partnership would go a long way to get more people to play armwrestling while watching quality weekly production on the HD+ Service.”








