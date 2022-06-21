Armwrestling Championship ends in glamour, GAF receive praises from patrons

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: ghanaarmwrestling.com

Ghana Arnwrestling Federation (GAF) has been praised by global viewers and patrons for successfully organising the 2022 National Armwrestling Championship in Accra on Friday, June 17 at the DG Hathramani Sports Hall.



The event was to select and prepare pullers for upcoming Africa and World Armwrestling Championship slated for Nigeria and Turkey respectively.



The K-Balm Ointment sponsored the event organized by Perception Management International and Legaci101 Consult under the auspices of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation with support from United Media, was a masterclass event that has been touted as the best Armwrestling event on the continent of Africa.



Transmitted Live on television and watched by many on social media in Ghana and beyond, the National Armwrestling Championship saw pullers/arm wrestlers in high spirit enthusiastically display skill, strength, and showmanship to thrill fans and viewers at the venue which was cladded with a professional set up that can be likened to only the World Amwrestling Championship or any other international events.



Egyptian Youssef Nasr, Referees Panel member of the World Armwrestling Federation said in a post-event message “ President Charles, you deserve it, You always work to develop our sport at all levels, no country do what you do. You are the best and that is the truth. Ghana Is the best because in Africa no country organizes national championships like this”.



Heads of Federations and stakeholders who were thrilled with the entire event set up and performance of passionate young men and women, eulogized the Ghana Armwrestling Federation and its partners for the high level and standard of event organization being exhibited locally.



New champions emerged as former champion Derrick Adu-Kwakye aka Asoka GH reclaimed the men’s heavyweight title facing Saoud Fawaz and Isaac Antwi Boasiako. Florence Mensah of the Ghana Police Service also became the new female heavyweight champion dethroning Grace Mintah, Afia Kumah, Rashida Abass, and many others.



President Charles Osei Asibey thanked his reliable and hardworking team, referees panel, coaches, board members Pharm. Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Mr. Edwin Amankwah, Mr. Jesse Agyepong, Alhaji Sumaila, DCOP Lydia Donlor, Godson Kwame Asem, and others for the exceptional effort in pulling off this event.



The 2022 K-Balm Ointment National Armwrestling Championship was made possible by Perception Management International, Kofikrom Pharmacy Limited, X Mineral Water, Yomi Yogurt, HD+, Happy FM, ETV, Twellium Industries, Woezor TV, Blynxlivegh, Legaci101, and United Media Consult.





Results

Female Juniors

Gold- Blessed Nunoo

Silver- Perpetual Nunoo

Bronze- Eugenia Ntow





Female Lightweight

Gold- Helena Robertson

Silver- Grace Commey

Bronze- Mary Quaye



Female Heavyweight

Gold- Florence Mensah

Silver- Afia Kumah

Bronze- Rashida Abass



Male Light Middleweight

Gold- Aziz Wahab

Silver- Wisdom Abromekyi

Bronze- David Arafat



Men Middleweight

Gold- Edward Asamoah

Silver- Issah Kouyah

Bronze- Prince Affum



Men Heavyweight

Gold- Derrick Kwakye

Silver- Fawzi Saoud

Bronze- Isaac Antwi- Boasiako