Aris Thessaloniki unveils Lumor Agbenyenu

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Greek club Aris Thessaloniki have completed the signing of Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu, the club announced on Friday.



The enterprising defender penned a two-year deal with the club after passing his mandatory medicals.



The 24-year-old is joining from Portuguese side, Sporting Lisbon after enduring a difficult spell last season.



During his stint with Lisbon, the Black Stars defender was farmed out on loan twice featuring for Turkish side Goztepe and Spanish outfit Real Mallorca.



"PAE ARIS announces the acquisition of the international Ghanaian defender, Lumor Agbenyenu” the club announced.



"Lumor, at the age of 18, left his homeland to try his luck in Portugal. In Porto II and Portimonense, he made excellent appearances, making his name known in European football.



After passing through Munich in 1860, Sporting Lisbon decided to invest in Lumor in January 2018 (spent 2.5 million euros to acquire him) and the international Ghanaian recorded 25 participations in the Portuguese championship.



"After two loan spells at Turkish Goztepe and Spanish Mallorca (23 appearances in La Liga), the 24-year-old left-back (born 15 August 1996 in Accra, Ghana) is now ready for the new challenge of his career at ARIS. He has 13 appearances with the Ghana national team. Lumor signed a 2-year contract. We welcome him to the ARIS family and wish him good luck," the team announced.



He is expected to play an integral role for the club in the upcoming season in Greece.



Agbenyenu has featured 13 times for the Black Stars since making his debut under coach Kwasi Appiah.



