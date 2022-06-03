Are your prophecies from God or calculators? - Saddick Adams quizzes Seer Gyan

Sports News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Seer Gyan, a self-acclaimed man of God has positioned himself of a prophet that specializes in prophesying the outcome of sporting competitions, particularly football.



Even in football, Seer Gyan has narrowed his prophetic works to the Black Stars matches and the Ghana Premier League.



However, not all the prophecies of Seer Gyan come to pass. The latest of such prophecies is the prediction that Hearts of Oak were going to win the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Unfortunately for Seer Gyan, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and not Hearts of Oak won the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors were crowned champions of the league after drawing 1-1 with AshantiGold in an outstanding fixture of the Premier League.



Angel FM called Seer Gyan to get his reaction to Kotoko’s victory as it signified that his prophecy was false.



Seer Gyan defended his actions with the excuse the video in circulation is ten years old.



Perplexed by his response, the interviewer, Saddick Adams quizzed Seer Gyan if he indeed receives such directives from God.



“All these things you, do you check them with calculator or they are from God?”, Saddick Adams quizzed.



Seer Gyan replied with a firm response that he is a man of God and not a charlatan as it is being made to look.



He defended that he is anointed by God to lead his flock.



I’m an elderly man so I don’t forget things. I don’t use calculators. Human brain cannot comprehend the things I say. Can you tell me if will be wise enough to predict scoreline of some Kotoko matches. It’s from God.



