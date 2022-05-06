Are you in charge of selection - Songo blasts Kurt Okraku over Salisu visit

Sports News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang also known as Countryman Songo has questioned GFA president, Kurt Okraku if he is responsible for player call-ups into the Blacks.



Songo who was speaking on the back of Kurt Okraku’s meeting with Salisu stressed that the Southampton defender has never refused to play for the national team hence the GFA boss should stop trying to become the hero.



He stated, “What has the FA president got to offer us that he met Salisu and tried to convince him to play for the Black Stars. Has the boy told him, he would not play for the Black Stars?”



According to him, the GFA should rather focus on their core mandate and stop interfering with issues which are the preserve of coaches.



He noted that the Black Stars, although qualified for the World Cup, their recent performances have not won them games.



“Their ways of selecting players and taking documents from players to compromise them to play, that is what they have to stop.



“When was the last time Black Stars won a match, you celebrate things you don’t have to celebrate. Is the FA president the one to call players?” Songo quizzed on Nyhira FM.







Kurt Okraku who was on a working visit in Europe met with Mohammed Salisu to have a meeting over his decision to play for the Black Stars.





