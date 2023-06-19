Archbishop Agyinasare receives lifetime achievement award from US President

Religion of Monday, 19 June 2023

The founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has been honoured by the President of the United States of America (US), Joe Biden.



Archbishop Agyinasare received the US government's prestigious ‘United States President Lifetime Achievement Award’.



The award is in recognition of Agyinasare’s contribution to the growth of the Christian faith in the world.



Before announcing the receipt of the honours in his church on Sunday, June 18, 2023, the archbishop thanked his congregation for their support and prayers and also for the successful Supernatural Conference they had a week ago.



“I want to express my gratitude to all of you for your unwavering support, encouragement and intercession. Your love and dedication to our church family have not gone unnoticed and I am proud to be your senior pastor.



“Equally, I am grateful for a successful trip to the United States of America, where I had the opportunity to minister to God’s Children and witness God save and deliver many of them. Additionally, it was an honour to receive the United States President Lifetime Achievement Award.”



He added that “… for my pastoral services, leadership and initiatives that foster hope and healing in the lives of Americans and the international community.”



The pastor also said that he had the honour of being invited to the US State Department to deliver a speech at a conference and also meet officials of the US government.



