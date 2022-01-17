Archaic coach who hasn’t coached for two years - Country Man Songo berates Milo

Sports News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang, better known as Countryman Songo has been fuming over the Black Stars poor performance after seeing Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea perform better at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Black Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Gabon in a Group C fixture on Friday as the less fancied Sierra Leone side held favorites Ivory Coast to a 2-2 draw with Equatorial Guinea beating defending champions Algeria 1-0.



Reacting to the games, Patrick Osei Agyemang explained that Sierra Leone has performed better at the continental showpiece with their local based players than the Black Stars who often depend on players in foreign leagues.



He noted that the Ghana Premier League is far better than both the Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea League, yet local based players have never been prioritized when it comes to Black Stars call-ups.



“Ask yourself which Sierra Leone side has won the Super Cup or Champions League before. But look at how their local boys are playing. Kamara went abroad but later came back to play in the local league and now look at how he is performing,” Songo said. He added, “does it mean the Sierra Leone league is better than Ghana’s League? Never, but it’s all because of the wicked people at the GFA. They always say, the local players can’t play, what shows? ”



The popular sport journalist stated that football authorities at the helm plus coach Milovan Rajevac must be blamed for Ghana’s poor performance at the AFCON 2021



“Look at Equatorial Guinea after their president charged them to go and win the trophy, just look at how they have assembled their local boys and they are performing better,” Songo stated.



He added, “The so-called football people have employed an archaic coach who has not coached any team for two years.”



Ghana’s last group C game is against Comoros on Tuesday, January 18 2022. Live Commentary of the match will be live at The Cosmopolitan at Dzorwulu and also live on GhanaWeb Sports page.



