Arago Jamal to follow grandparents’ lineage to switch nationality to Liberia

Sports News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghanaian-born versatile defender Arago Jamal is inches away from switching his nationality to West African country Liberia, footballmadeinghana.com can exclusively reveal.



Jamal, 28, has already featured for Ghana at the U17 and U20 levels but is set to follow his grandmother to switch allegiance to Liberia.



The stupendous left-footed centre-back has served as a home for many Liberians with their current President Oppong Weah always spending beautiful time in the capital Accra during his active playing days.



Ghana and Liberia have always enjoyed an atmosphere of peaceful co-existence with Budumburam – a camp near Kasoa in the Central Region – serving as home for all Liberians who came to Ghana during the civil war.



Many have even argued that their President Weah is himself with a Ghanaian lineage because his first name Oppong is a traditional Ghanaian name.



If the decision to switch allegiance and nationality to Liberia eventually materializes, it will not be strange since Liberia and Ghana share so many commonalities.



Current Bayern Munich left-back Alfonso Davies was born in Ghana to Liberia parents at the Budunburam Camp but has switched his nationality to the US where he has already represented the USA national team. also plays as a holding midfielder and can also play in all the defensive positions.



Jamal’s grandmother is a Liberian and the hardworking player believes he must follow her lineage to represent the Lone Stars after constantly being overlooked by Ghana, his country of birth, despite his stupendous performances over the years.



For Liberia, the nationality switch, if completed, will be a great opportunity for them to secure the services of one of the brilliant talents that have come through the shores of Ghana.



Until recently, Arago played for the Ghana U20 side as well as Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.



As a former graduate of Aspire Academy, Arago will offer Liberia several options on the field due to his versatility.



Arago has already played for Atromitos in Greece as well as AC Kajaani of Finland and Kosovo champions Prishtina.



He was a standout performer for FC Drita in the Kosovo Superliga, guiding them to second at the end of the season and securing a ticket for the UEFA Europa Conference League.



He was phenomenal in the UEFA Europa Conference League where he played against Montenegro giants Decic as well as an amazing performance against Dutch side Feyenoord.



Jamal’s magnificent outing in the UEFA Europa Conference League attracted attention from several top European clubs but he joined Sabail FC in Azerbaijan where he has been astounding so far.



Arago provided his side a decisive assist in his debut to secure them a point and has since been a key member of the Sabail FC side.



If he finally completes his switch, Ghana will be the biggest loser as his versatility is something the Ghana national team has been lacking for decades.







