Appointing Otto Addo as Black Stars coach would be the wisest decision ever - Ghanaians told

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana in search for next Black Stars coach after Milovan



Ghana to face Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoffs



Chris Hughton pops up as government's choice for Black Stars job



Former spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association, Saanie Daara, has told Ghanaians that appointing Dortmund's youth coach Otto Addo as the head coach of the senior national team would be the wisest decision ever made by the current Ghana Football Association.



The FA is searching for a new coach for the senior national team after sacking Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac following an abysmal performance at the AFCON 2021.



Ghana must appoint a substantive coach before the game against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs in March.



Saanie Daara believes appointing Otto Addo would be a big win for Ghana football, irrespective of the Black Stars game outcome against the Super Eagles.



"If we have a coach in place who helped Kwasi Appiah to hold Germany at the 2014 World Cup, then appointing him is the wisest thing for us to do at least for the next two years," the former GFA official said on JoyNews.



He added, "whether it goes well or it doesn't, we must understand that from the fall out at the AFCON, we need to rebuild, but in the interim, we have a world cup qualifier."



The GFA is pursuing Otto Addo to accept the Black Stars coaching job despite stiff opposition from the government, who believe Irish-born Ghanaian coach, Chris Hughton should be the next coach.