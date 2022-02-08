Appoint Kwasi Appiah as interim coach of Black Stars - Sampson Deen to GFA

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sampson Deen, the President of the National Paralympic Committee has joined calls for the appointment of Kwasi Appiah as head coach of the Black Stars.



According to Sampson Deen, the former Black Stars is blessed with the knowledge to handle the Black Stars.



In a statement advocating for the appointment of a Ghanaian for the vacant post, Sampson Deen recommended the appointment of Kwasi Appiah in acting capacity for the World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in March.



He said that the success of Senegal in the just-ended AFCON is further proof of the competence of local coaches.



Read his statement below



The Ghana Football Association should take a cue from the Senegalese Football Federation. Black Coaches are competent enough when given the same platform we offer expatriates.



The English tactician [Chris Hughton] is not a household name in the football world; He is not in the class of Carlos Quiroz “At least we saw his signature on the Egyptian Team”



Captain Dr. Hassan Shehata of Egypt and Now Aliou Cisse were made to lead with all the support they deserve from their Country.



So, why hire a foreign coach, especially when the football world knows that you (The GFA) can't afford to splash the cash on him for his services?



If we want to get this done, then let's believe our own can get us there.



In the Interim may I suggest to the GFA President and the GFA Executive Board not to look far in getting this work done.



We have a few in the Class to get this work accomplished:



If we also Parade



Kwasi Appiah - Interim Head Coach



Ibrahim Tanko - Interim

assistant



Otto Addo - Interim Assistant / Scout



Karim Zito - Interim Assistant Coach (U20)



Ben Owu - Goal Keeper’s Trainer Interim Assistant.



A Video Analyst attached!!!



We only have 50 days to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria ????????.



As Africans and Ghanaians in particular...we must learn to support and appreciate OUR own.