Appoint Asamoah Gyan as strikers coach - Agyemang-Badu tells GFA

Sports News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

A former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has implored the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint Asamoah Gyan as a striker coach ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Gyan, who is without a club is bidding to make a shock return to the international fold as he eyes a spot in Ghana's squad for the global showpiece.



The 36-year-old last played for the Black Stars in the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt and last featured actively in the 2020/21 season for Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities where he made just five appearances and failed to score.



According to Agyemang-Badu, Gyan should be part of the Black Stars set-up as a striker coach to help the attacking players.



"What we can offer him is for him to be there to help with the striking side as the striker’s coach but for the field of play, he can never be ready for the World Cup," he told Joy Sports.



Gyan is the all-time leading goalscorer of Ghana, with 51 goals. With 6 goals, Gyan is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.



He has also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and in seven Africa Cup of Nations in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, helping them finish in third place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.



Ghana have been placed in Group H of the World Cup with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.