Application for World Bank Graduate Scholarship Programme ends on March 31

The Embassy of Ghana in Washington has announced a graduate scholarship programme by the World Bank for Ghanaians.



Application is opened till March 31, 2021.



This scholarship programme is for students who would want to pursue Architectural Engineering at Pennsylvania State University.



This announcement was contained in a press release from the Embassy of Ghana and copied to GhanaWeb.



"The World Bank’s full scholarship program covers all expenses for professionals from Ghana to obtain a Master of Science or a Master of Engineering degree in Architectural Engineering," Part of the statement read.



"The Master of Science program prepares students for advanced building system design, construction, operation and analysis. Whereas the Master of Engineering combines core competencies with substantive flexibility among students to create the skills required to transform the building sector," it added.



