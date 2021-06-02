Appeal on 'rastafarian in Achimota school' no get locus - Ghana Education Minista

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Achimota school rasta appeal don take a new twist, with Ghana Education minister intervention.



Education Ministry in Ghana call out Achimota School Board for taking a unilateral decision to appeal dreadlock student admission order.



Accra High Court on Monday, May 31, 2021 order de school to admit two Rastafarian students dem deny admission sake of dema dreadlocks.



But Achimota School Board disagree plus de court inside statement wey dem notify de public of plans to appeal de case.



But according to Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, de Board of de school no get de locus to appeal any case on their own.



He explain on late night current affairs show, Good Evening Ghana say de Attorney General be govment lawyer, hence e be dem for advise de Ministry on line of action dem want take.



According to Dr Adutwum, "Achimota School Board chill!... Dem for understand say dem dey act under de Ghana Education Service."



"I dey wait for de certified copy of de ruling, what be de basis and what I for do as Minister of Education" he add.



The Education Ministry believe say de Attorney General who be state lawyer go be de right person to take up de case of appeal instead of school Board.



Education Ministry dey hold crunch meeting today with Achimota School Board, Headmistress and key stakeholders on de way forward on dis matter.



