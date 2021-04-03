Apostolic Pastor advises Christians to make Easter season relevant

Religion of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: GNA

Pastor Bernard Korang, Saki Circuit Head Pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church International, has advised Christians to make the Easter season relevant to their lives.



In a sermon to mark the 2021 Good Friday service in Saki in the Kpone Katamanso municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Pastor Korang said the season was meant to reflect on the suffering Jesus Christ endured for the sake of humanity when he came on earth some 2000 years ago.



Preaching on the theme: 'Strength to mount up wings like eagles' he said Christians must continue to trust in their saviour Jesus Christ for strength even during hard times.



He said it was also important for believers to forgive each other, saying God also forgave the sins of humans, hence the coming of Jesus Christ on earth for the remission of sins.



The Ghana News Agency observed that most churches within the Nmlitsakpo electoral area conducted services to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ on the Cross at Calvary some 2000 years ago.



Some were dressed in all-black attire to observe the day.