Apostle urges parents to provide children's needs to prevent them from becoming 'hooligans'

Religion of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: GNA

Leader and founder of the Seven-Day Theocracy Congregation, Apostle Kademiel E.H Agbelanyo has appealed to parents and guardians to constantly assist their wards with basic needs.



That according to him would prevent them from engaging in smoking marijuana, engaging in alcoholism, and other social vices that could create unnecessary friendships that could place them on the wrong side of the law.



Apostle Agbelanyo who was preaching on the Sabbath Day at Humedakrom-Otiakrom urged the youth of the country to concentrate on their books and Bible in order to become good future leaders and avoid making quick money through dubious ways.



He said the youth are the future leaders of the country and should therefore desist from engaging in dubious crimes.



He also called on the government to close down media houses that encourage the use of Fetish Priest, Mallams, and magicians to lure the youth into evil deeds.