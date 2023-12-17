Apostle Suleman recounts how he revived his wife from death

Religion of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Nigerian televangelist and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman narrates how he called back his dead wife to life.



Recounting how it all happened, the popular Nigerian preacher said that, briefly after his wife delivered their daughter, he was tasked by the doctors to get some items for her wife and their newborn baby. Upon his return, he was informed his wife was dead.



“When I had my first child, my wife died. The daughters told me to get stuff, I was confused as to what to get exactly because that was my first child. I got back to the hospital and one of the doctors said, Apostle, God gives and God takes. So, I wonder what was God giving and what was he taking? Then I saw my wife covered. She was dead,” Apostle Johnson Suleman described.



According to him, he was deeply disturbed by the new development, and was in great pain, however, while loved ones consoled him, he got the intuition to pray and call back his late wife to life.



The Apostle said, “I looked at her dead body and I said no, I looked at the baby and she was very beautiful. People were saying ‘take heart’, ‘such is life’, so I remembered the principles of raising the dead, that is 'put all the doubters out'. Jesus sent all the doubters out. So, I held her hand and began to pray but the Lord said why are you praying, worship me. I started worshipping and she came back to life.”



