Apologize to Muntari, Asamoah Gyan and others - Prophet to Dede Ayew

Sports News of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The leader and founder of Covenant Light Chapel International Apostle Jerry John have said in an interview that the Ghana National Football Team the Black Stars of Ghana can only win trophies if the current captain Dede Ayew apologizes to some retired senior players.



Speaking with Michael Agyapong Agyapa on Radio 1, Apostle John said the Black Stars can do better and win trophies if only Dede Ayew apologize to the likes Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, and Laryea Kinston.



According to the man of God, Dede Ayew has wronged these people and therefore their pain is hunting the Black Stars.



“Dede Ayew should apologize to Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, Laryea Kingston, and some senior Black Stars players, he has wronged these people, and pain in them is hunting the team, climbing to the top he hurt a lot of people and that’s is still affecting the team,” he said.



“Ministry of Youth and Sport together with Ghana Football Association should call these players and Ayew should apologize to them before the Black Stars can win a trophy.



The Black Stars of Ghana is currently participating in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and has already lost their group stage opener to Morroco and will be playing against Gabon today.