Antwi-Adjei reveals it was 'pure madness' after Bochum's win against Bayern

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Christopher Antwi-Adjei couldn't have picked a better game to score his first goal for Bochum.



After 14 minutes, the winger brushed off Niklas Sule of Bald Dortmund and surged in to equalise for Bochum.



What happened after that? "Pure madness!", as Antwi-Adjei raved about "Reif ist live" on BILD TV. And further: "With a little luck and a few dream goals you win such a game."



Bayern players did not take his jersey after the game, as he revealed. A big consolation: “I scored my first goal for Bochum in this jersey. I've taken that home with me now."



The new summer signing for Bochum on a free transfer from Paderborn celebrated the victory in the evening and later his birthday.



