Antwerp considering loaning Ghanaian youngster Pierre Dwomoh

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Pierre Dwomoh has fallen out of favor with Antwerp coach Mark van Bommel and has been relegated to the junior team.



The 18-year-old did not make it to the squad as Mark van Bommel only wants to train with those available for selection.



Mark van Bommel seems not to be impressed with the qualities of the young midfielder.



Some clubs have shown interest in signing the midfielder but Antwerp are unwilling to release him for less than two million euros.



The club is looking to loan him in the ongoing transfer window.



Antwerp signed Dwomoh for two million euros from Genk and are not ready to loose that investment.



Clubs that have inquired about him, have been put off due to the asking price.



