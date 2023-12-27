Antoine Semenyo wins penalty in Bournemouth’s big win over Fulham

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo won a penalty in Bournemouth’s 3-0 win over Fulham on Boxing Day in the Premier League.



The 23-year-old was again tremendous for The Cherries, rounding it up by winning the penalty that gave them the two-goal cushion.



In 16 outings this season, Semenyo has three goals and one assist to show for the hard work he’s been putting in.



He was subbed off after 72 minutes of impactful performance.



Justin Kluivert’s low strike squirmed underneath Bernd Leno to ensure Bournemouth were ahead at halftime.



On the hour mark, the Cottagers’ deficit was doubled after João Palhinha’s clumsy challenge on Antoine Semenyo inside the area gave Bournemouth a penalty.



Solanke converted coolly sending Leno the wrong way to tighten the Cherries’ grip on proceedings.



Luis Sinisterra added a spectacular third for Bournemouth, cutting in from the left before slamming into the top corner to add some real gloss to the scoreline.