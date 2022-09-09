Antoine Semenyo to miss Ghana's friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua

Sports News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars will miss the services of Bristol City striker, Antoine Semenyo for the friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua.



The young and enterprising striker has been named in Ghana's squad for the two friendly games scheduled to be played in France and Spain.



However, the head coach of the side, Nigel Pearson has called for the Ghana Football Association [GFA] and the technical team of the Black Stars to be sympathetic with Semenyo as he continues his road to full fitness from injury.



The 22-year-old has yet to start a game this season following a shin injury sustained while representing his country in June.



It ruled him out of pre-season before eventually returning to action as a substitute in the victory over Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup two weeks ago.



While Pearson is supportive of Semenyo representing his country, there's the obvious concern that two games in four days could have an impact on his recovery.



The club have been cautious in integrating him back to first-team action especially after he missed a large chunk of action towards the beginning of last season.



"We need to make sure that his recovery continues because the nature of his injury is really important that we are mindful of the amount of exposure," Pearson said.



"Hopefully the Ghanaian FA will be sympathetic to our requirements and the player's requirements because I think Chris (Hughton, Ghana technical advisor) would like him fit for the World Cup and Antoine wants to be available both for us and the national side so common sense should prevail.



"The World Cup is still a few months away which is continued recovery time so by the time he gets to that point, hopefully, we're not thinking by the same terms." The two games form part of Ghana's preparation for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.