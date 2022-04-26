Antoine Semenyo should have scored a brace against Derby County - Bristol City coach 

Soccer News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bristol City coach, Nigerl Pearson says Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo should have scored a brace in the game against Derby County in the English Championship on Saturday.



The 24-year-old scored his seventh goal of the season for Bristol City against Derby County in that 3-1 win.



Semenyo robbed Richard Stearman of the ball in Derby's half, broke into the box and fired a pin-point left-footed striker into the corner of the net.



He was unplayable in the game against Derby County on Saturday showing why he is one of the potent strikers in the English Championship this season.



Against Derby Semenyo had eight shots in total - more than in any other game he has had this season. His previous highest tally came against Huddersfield (6) in the 3-2 loss in December



"He should have been in double figures today actually, he's had some really good chances. The keeper's made a couple of saves of course but Antoine is probably ruing a couple of chances today but he's a difficult customer to play against.", Bristol City Coach Nigel Pearson said after the game.



